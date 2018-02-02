Bubble Rush fun run to be held at Kettering’s Wicksteed Park

A family fun run which sees competitors run through 4ft-deep coloured bubble baths will be held to raise money for Cransley Hospice.

The 5k course at Wicksteed Park will feature four bubble stations along the route that pump out thousands of multicoloured bubbles.

Action from a previous Bubble Rush run. NNL-180202-134454005

The four stations produce coloured bubbles matching the station colour – yellow, green, blue and pink – which create non-toxic coloured bubbles.

The event, which will be the first ever Bubble Rush in Kettering, will be held on Sunday, May 20, with the first wave of runners at 11am.

Shelley Green, Cransley Hospice’s fundraising development manager for community and events, said: “The Bubble Rush is the perfect day out for all the family and is suitable for all levels of fitness.

“It’s not a race, there are no prizes for the first to finish so you can take on the course at your own pace as you run, walk, or even dance through thousands of colourful bubbles.

Action from a previous Bubble Rush run. NNL-180202-134517005

“The event village will provide you with a fun warm-up, music, stalls to look around, plus a choice of food and drinks all whilst raising money for Cransley Hospice.”

The Bubble Rush is a real family event with those in pushchairs and wheelchairs more than welcome to attend, although dogs are not allowed.

It is a new event to add to Cransley Hospice’s already diverse events portfolio which also includes skydives, a new swimming event, Swim for Cransley in April and the popular annual Cransley Hospice Road Races in September.

These fundraising events are an exciting way for people to raise money for their local hospice which this year needs to raise £1.4m to be able to continue to provide free-of-charge specialist palliative care to patients in north Northamptonshire, both in the hospice and also through the hospice at home service.

Action from a previous Bubble Rush run. NNL-180202-134507005

To make their support go further, participants can also collect sponsorship from friends and family for the hospice on top of their event entry fees.

In 2017, Bubble Rush events raised more than £1.5m for hospices around the UK.

Tickets start from £8 for a child’s ticket and are available to purchase via the Cransley Hospice website here.

All tickets, except those for baby bubblers (0 -2 years of age who are free of charge), include a Bubble Rush T-shirt to wear for the event and a medal upon completion of the course.

Cransley Hospice is currently looking for businesses to sponsor the bubble stations at the event.

For more information on events sponsorship contact Cransley Hospice’s fundraising team on 01536 452423 or email info@cransleyhospice.org.uk.