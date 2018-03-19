Brutal robber punches Corby woman in back of head and knocks her out

A woman was left unconscious by a brutal robber in Corby.

The incident happened between 3.45pm and 4.15pm on Friday, March 16, when a man confronted a woman in West Glebe Park and demanded she hand over her phone.

He then pinned her to the floor, unzipped her pocket and stole her phone, money and keys.

He then punched the woman in the back of her head, causing her to fall and lose consciousness for a short while.

The man is described as white, aged about 30, of medium build, with brown hair and pale complexion.

He wore a black T-shirt with green camouflage down the side, matching tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.