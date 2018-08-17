Broughton to hold planning referendums

Villagers in Broughton will go the polls at two referendums.

Referendums on the Broughton Neighbourhood Development Order and the Broughton Neighbourhood Plan will be held in the parish on Thursday, September 20.

Voters will be asked to vote on two issues: firstly, whether they want the type of development in the neighbourhood development order for Broughton parish to have planning permission, and secondly, whether they want Kettering Council to use the neighbourhood plan for Broughton parish to help it decide planning applications in the neighbourhood area.

A separate ballot paper will be issued to voters for each referendum.

The area the referendum on the Neighbourhood Development Order relates to is the BT exchange, Church Street, Broughton, and the area the Neighbourhood Plan relates to is the whole of the Broughton parish area.

All electors for Broughton parish will be entitled to vote at each referendum if they are included on the Register of Electors on September 4.

Postal votes will be sent on September 11.

Any new applications for postal voting should be submitted to the Electoral Registration Officer by 5pm on September 5, and applications to appoint a proxy should be received by 5pm on September 12.

The polling station for the referendums will be situated at the Broughton Baptist Chapel Room, High Street, Broughton and polling hours are 7am to 10pm.

Graham Soulsby, the counting officer for the referendums said: “These are the first two referendums of this type that have been held in the borough and we would encourage voters in Broughton to go to the polling station on September 20 and cast their votes to enable them to have their say on the future of their neighbourhood.”

Copies of the Neighbourhood Plan and Neighbourhood Development Order and supporting documents can be viewed on the council’s website here: https://www.kettering.gov.uk/info/20058/planning_strategies_and_policies/29/neighbourhood_planning/4.

More information on the conduct of the referendums is available on the council’s website here: https://www.kettering.gov.uk/info/20008/elections_and_voting/12303/neighbourhood_planning_referendums.