Broughton school seeking gala donations

A school in Broughton has appealed for donations for this year’s annual Gala Summer Fete.

Broughton Primary School is hosting the fete in its school grounds on July 7.

It is seeking support, no matter how large or small, for its raffle through donations.

Emily Jones, chair of PTA Friends of Broughton School, said: “Giving the children at our school those extra little things that the school may not be able to afford without our fundraising help is our main aim for the fete.

“However, we are also lucky that so many families, friends and people from our local community come to enjoy our fun filled day.

“It is a true treat seeing the school thrive with lots of people enjoying our event and bringing the wider community together.

“Every year we aim to raise enough money to pay for the coach for the Year 6’s annual residential trip.

“The Year 6 students very much look forward to this trip and the children benefit enormously.

“In the past we have also been able to take the whole school to the pantomime performance at the Lighthouse Theatre, an event that both parents, children and teaching staff find to enhance so many of the children’s lives.”

If you can donate any items call Emily on 07710 234840 to arrange it.

Small donations and vouchers can be dropped at or sent to Broughton Primary School.