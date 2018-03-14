Britain’s Got Talent winner from Wellingborough is Crufts champion

Former Britain’s Got Talent star Ashleigh Butler won a prestigious prize at this year’s Crufts.

It was a case of every dog having its day for Ashleigh and her dog Sullivan, a cross between a Border Collie and both a Chinese Crested and a Poodle.

Sullivan put his best paw forward at Birmingham’s NEC, suitably impressing judges to scoop the agility championship final small award.

That made it a Crufts to remember for his 23-year-old owner Ashleigh, of Wellingborough, who joined thousands of other canine lovers in descending on the West Midlands for 127th edition of the world’s largest dog show.

An estimated 22,000 pooches visited the NEC during the four-day event, with a record 3,623 four-legged-friends from 49 countries vying for the chance to win the coveted Best in Show.

Visitors learnt about 200 different breeds at the Discover Dogs zone, crossbreeds competed for the Scruffts crown and the Friends for Life event reminded people about the truly inspiring and unique stories that show dogs at their absolute best.

And for dog trainer Ashleigh, who found fame by winning Britain’s Got Talent with Pudsey the dog in 2012, there was no wiping the smile off her face as her beloved Sullivan enjoyed his moment in the spotlight.

A delighted Ashleigh said: “It’s incredible and a dream of mine to win.

“I will hopefully will be back next year.

“I would probably say that we have become used to the crowds now.

“But also, we are so in sync with each other.”