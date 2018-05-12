Brigstock WI celebrates a century of contributing to village life

A village WI group is celebrating its centenary year with a host of activities.

Brigstock WI oficially turned 100 on March 5.

Group secretary Glenda Stephen said: “We began our celebrations on that day with a birthday dinner for members at Harrowden Hall.

“On Saturday (May 5) we held a 100th Birthday Tea Party for members and past members.

“Since Brigstock WI was formed in 1918 with 46 members, there have been 23 presidents, 12 of who attended the tea party, which is some achievement. Today, we have 53 members. The celebration cake was cut by our president Liz Searle and our oldest member Peggy Adams.”