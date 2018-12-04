Brigstock trio scoop postcode lottery prize

Three neighbours in Brigstock are celebrating after winning in the People’s Postcode Lottery.

The trio, who have not been named but live in Grafton Road, each won £1,000 after their NN14 3EY postcode was announced as a daily prize winner last week.

The north of the county saw postcode lottery success earlier this year after an Irchester couple scooped the £30,000 jackpot.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “I’m over the moon for all our winners in Brigstock!

“I’m sure they’ll have a fabulous time splashing out with the windfall.

“Make sure you’re playing and it could be your postcode we visit next.”

The People’s Postcode Lottery is a charity lottery where players play with their postcodes to win cash prizes, while raising money for charities and good causes across Great Britain and globally.

A minimum of 32 per cent goes directly to charities and players have raised £361m for good causes across the country.