Brigstock litter heroes clean up at awards event

Brigstock has been presented with an award in recognition of the village’s effors to tackle litter.

The Northamptonshire branch of the Campaign to Protest Rural England presented the village with the runners-up prize in the annual Litter Heroes Award.

Along with the trophy was £150 to spend on community projects. A spokesman for the village said; “The money is going towards new notice boards so there are fewer posters on telegraph poles.”

David Laing, Lord Lieutenant of Northamptonshire, presented the award to Brigstock parish councillor Liz Searle, who thanked village volunteers for their efforts this year.