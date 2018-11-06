Brigstock knitters create poignant poppy display

A group of knitters have helped put together a display in honour of the centenary of the end of World War One.

The poignant display of poppies has gone on show in Brigstock thanks to the efforts of members of the village knitting group.

Part of the display in Brigstock

Steph Beckett said: “The village knitting group started a small poppy display and it just grew.

“We set ourselves a target of 1,000 poppies but in the end we had more than 2,000.

“Some of our senior citizens knitted through the winter months and were later joined by other villagers.

“The larger poppies bear the names of each of the 39 men named on the war memorial.”

Some of the knitted poppies in Brigstock

A book has been produced with a few sentences about each one, and there are also displays in the church with poppy wreaths and a Tommy donated by the WI.

These are appearing up and down the country with the project entitled ‘There but not there.’

There is also a bench in the village also decorated with poppies where people can go to reflect.

People have had the chance to sponsor a poppy and so far more than £700 has been raised for the Royal British Legion.

Following the morning services at the church and chapel on Sunday (November 11) villagers will gather for a short service at the war memorial.

Tea and coffee will then be served with donations also going to the Royal British Legion.