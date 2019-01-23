Brigstock B&B is world's fifth best says TripAdvisor

A bed and breakfast in Brigstock has been named the fifth best-rated B&B in the world and fourth in the UK and in Europe.

Swallows Rest in Bridge Street was ranked among the world's best in TripAdvisor's Travellers' Choice awards.

The awards honour the most outstanding properties in the categories of top hotels, bargain, B&Bs and inns, best service, luxury and small hotels.

The winners were determined based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travellers worldwide.

Sam Read, the owner of Swallows Rest, said: "We are so delighted to be recognised in this year’s Travellers' Choice Awards, especially being named fifth best B&B in the world.

"It is a special accolade as it’s based on reviews from all of our previous guests, so we really appreciate it and feel very honoured."

Five of the world’s top 10 B&Bs can be found in the UK.

Travellers’ Choice awards take into account the quality and quantity of traveller reviews and opinions specific to each award category.

The hallmarks of Travellers’ Choice winners are remarkable service, quality and value.

Other UK properties celebrating world recognition include The Elm Tree Hotel in Llandudno, rated third best bargain hotel in the world.

Hotel 41, opposite Buckingham Palace, claimed fifth in the world’s luxury hotel category and was voted the UK's best, while Egerton House Hotel, also in London, is 19th in the world for luxury.

Devon’s Tavistock House Hotel is seventh in the world for small hotels.

"Many hospitality awards select winners with a panel of judges but the Travellers’ Choice Awards are different, they are based on feedback from actual guests over the past year, which is what makes them so well-regarded within the industry," said Hayley Coleman, TripAdvisor spokeswoman.

"The B&B has long held its status as a British institution so it’s great to see the UK recognised worldwide for doing the B&B best."

Elsewhere, Tulemar Bungalows & Villas in Costa Rica – where rooms are available on TripAdvisor for an average of £189 per night – takes the title of world’s top hotel for 2019.