BRIDGE WATCH: The bridge is OPEN

The Cottingham Road bridge in Corby has finally reopened this teatime.

The vital bridge has been closed since January to allow for it to be raised, cutting of the historic heart of Corby and crippling local businesses.

Cars finally cross the Cottingham Road bridge in Corby. Picture by reader Emma Magee. NNL-181019-172757005

But at long last, as promised by Network Rail, by the skin of their teeth, the bridge reopened at about 4.45pm in time for commuters heading home from work.

It follows a 19-day Bridge Watch campaign run by the Northants Telegraph to put pressure on Network Rail to reopen the bridge today, after the scheme had been beset by delays.

More than a dozen workers were reported to be on the bridge at one point today (Friday) so that it could be reopened by the deadline.

Cars have been trickling over the bridge through a one-way traffic light system since it reopened.

It is hoped that the contraflow system, to allow completion works to be carried-out, will only be in place for about another five weeks.

Labour Prospective Parliamentary Candidate Beth Miller, who has worked tirelessly to back local residents and shopkeepers, said: “I’m delighted that the bridge is finally opened.

This is really good news for people like me who used the bridge regularly and for local small business owners who I’ve been supporting all year.

“I’m pleased to have been able to secure the promise of compensation for local people and to hold Network Rail’s feet to fire on getting the bridge reopened and ensuring the delay is fully investigated.

“This is finally the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Now we must make sure we support the village as business recovers so they can make up lost profits.”