BRIDGE WATCH DAY 19: Corby road still closed...but ‘will be open today’

Nine months to the day it shut, Corby’s Cottingham Road bridge is scheduled to open to traffic today (Friday).

As of 11.50am it was still closed but Network Rail has told the Northants Telegraph it will definitely open today.

A spokesman for Network Rail said: “It is opening today.

“It’s going to have some traffic lights on it to start with until motorists familiarise themselves with the new road layout and to protect the workforce while they finish off a few bits.”

While the bridge has been closed a mini-roundabout has been installed on the junction of Cottingham Road, High Street and Station Road.

The closure as part of the Midland Main Line upgrade was initially due to end on August 14 but that was then extended to September 10, and then September 29 with little notice.

And it was announced just days before the closure was due to end that it would now be extended to October 19.

Lianna Lawrence owns The Cottage Tea Rooms in the Old Village’s High Street, just a stone’s throw from the closure.

She said the lack of passing trade since she took over five months ago has had a big impact on business.

She said: “We’ve had some days where it’s just been awful.

“There’s just no-one passing by.”

Lianna, a former radio presenter who has been a caterer for 10 years and is a former Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards finalist, believes she won’t be in line for any compensation.

She thanked the welcoming people of Corby and the Northants Telegraph for their support through Bridge Watch, a 19-day campaign to put pressure on Network Rail to stick to their promised opening day.

“People have been really generous, you can tell they know what we’re going through.

“I think we’d be taking another £100 per day if the bridge was open.”