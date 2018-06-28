Bridge closures blamed for delays to bin collections in Wellingborough

Three bridge closures and an increase in garden waste have been blamed for delays to bin collections in Wellingborough.

Bin collections in some parts of the borough have been delayed by a day in recent weeks.

But after efforts to improve the service – including buying new vehicles which are less likely to break down and re-routing the whole refuse collection service - Wellingborough Council and Wellingborough Norse have had to admit that they can’t beat the bridge conundrum.

At present there are three bridges closed in the borough - Finedon Road, Hardwater Mill and Knuston - and the three closures are routinely delaying refuse collections.

With Finedon Road being the main access point to the tip, the closure means the crews can only average two trips to the tip per day (rather than three) before it closes at 5pm.

The Knuston closure means that instead of travelling 0.5 miles from Station Road, Irchester, into Knuston to collect bins, the teams have a detour of about 7.5 miles via the A45 and into Rushden.

While an end is in sight with the Finedon Road bridge expected to re-open in October, the Irthlingborough Road bridge is due to close very shortly after for about 18 months for improvements to be made.

A spokesman for the council says the situation has been made more challenging as garden waste tonnages have also rocketed.

They have gone from 650 tonnes to 1,070 tonnes per month because of the weather conditions and residents making good use of their brown bins.

Wellingborough Norse has apologised for the fact that bin collections can’t always be completed on the scheduled day, but promised that they will do their best to return the following day.

Residents are being asked to be patient and leave their bins out until collections can be completed.

Cllr Tim Allebone, chairman of the council’s services committee, said: “Our borough has always had an excellent reputation for efficient bin collections, and we are proud that we have retained free garden waste collections – unlike many other authorities.

“I know that Wellingborough Norse is incredibly frustrated that circumstances beyond their control are jeopardising that reputation.

“I would ask everyone affected to bear with us until access roads around the town are re-opened and we can get back to business as usual.

“I would also like to thank the hard-working crews who do their best to finish the collections on time, and are often met with a barrage of complaints when circumstances beyond their control make it impossible.”