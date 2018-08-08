Bricks thrown at taxi in Wellingborough

A man threw bricks at a taxi after refusing to pay the fare in Wellingborough.

The incident happened between 2.10pm and 2.20pm on Sunday, July 29, in Minerva Way, after the taxi had dropped a couple of passengers off.

When the driver picked the man and woman up they had two children’s bikes with them which went into the boot of the car.

Once the taxi arrived at its destination the couple refused to pay the fare and demanded the bikes from the boot.

The driver refused to open the boot, and the man is alleged to have picked up two bricks and threw them at the car, damaging it, at which point the driver left the scene.

The man was black, aged 30 to 40, 5ft 8in, of medium build, with dark hair and wore a hooded top and jeans.

The woman was white, aged 25 to 30, 5ft 5in, of slim build with long, light brown hair.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have any information regarding it.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.