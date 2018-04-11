Breast cancer charity offers new support sessions in Wellingborough

A breast cancer charity is launching a new group as the need for its support grows.

The coffee and chat sessions run by the Crazy Hats breast cancer appeal in Wellingborough have gone from strength to strength since they were first launched.

The new group starts on Tuesday (April 17)

Dozens of people attend the sessions, taking the opportunity to chat to others going through treatment and sharing their experiences.

While there can be tears, there is also a lot of laughter and the support provided by the coffee and chat group can prove to be priceless.

Charity founder Glennis Hooper believes there are many more who could benefit from the friendship and support offered by the group so the charity is launching a new group next week.

Glennis said: “It’s an ‘add-on’ from our Thursday morning sessions as there is such a need for more support for patients, especially the newly-diagnosed ones who often feel somewhat overwhelmed and lost within a big group setting.

“In May we are also setting up a support group for younger patients who have returned to work after treatment but still feel they need some support and need to meet up with like-minded people.

“This will be in a new venue in Wellingborough and held once a month.

“And our music therapy sessions begin again next week on Wednesday mornings from 9.15am for one hour - with a view to performing again later in the year.”

Anyone who has been diagnosed with breast cancer is welcome to attend the new coffee and chat session.

The new group starts on Tuesday (April 17) and will then take place on the first and third Tuesday of each month from 10am to midday at the charity’s office at 25, Sanders Road on Wellingborough’s Finedon Road industrial estate.

For more information call the charity on 01933 442999.

And there is still time to sign up for the annual Crazy Hats walk, which had to be postponed due to bad weather last month and is now taking place at 10.30am on Sunday, May 13, at Wicksteed Park in Kettering.

Online registration is available by clicking here and entry forms can be downloaded.

Glennis added: “We appreciate some people who have entered have other commitments that day, but we really hope the new date will attract those who couldn’t join us in March.”

Crazy Hats raises money to improve breast cancer care for patients at Kettering and Northampton general hospitals.

It has raised more than £2 million since its launch in 2001.