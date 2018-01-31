BREAKING: Police being investigated over contacts made before death of two-year-old boy in Northampton

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is carrying out an investigation into police contact prior to the death of a two-year-old boy in Northampton last month.

The independent investigation follows a referral from Northamptonshire Police. Raphael Kennedy has been charged with murder since the death of the two-year-old child on December 15.

The IOPC investigation is examining any police interaction in the two month period prior to the death, and will consider relevant force policies and procedures.

IOPC regional director, Derrick Campbell, said: “My sympathies go out to the boy’s family and everyone else affected by his sad death. It is appropriate in these circumstances there is independent scrutiny of police actions in the period prior to the boy’s death.”

Police and paramedics were called to a property in Arthur Street, Northampton, at 12.45pm on Friday, December 15, following reports of an unresponsive child who later died at Northampton General Hospital.

The Northamptonshire Safeguarding Children Board is also conducting a serious case review in relation to the child’s death.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission became the Independent Office for Police Conduct on 8 January 2018, after the IPCC asked for changes to the organisation’s structure following a major expansion of its work.