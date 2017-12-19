BREAKING NEWS: Two-year-old in Northampton died of 'blunt force trauma', according to provisional cause of death report

A post-mortem has revealed the provisional cause of death of a two-year-old boy in Northampton, according to police.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said detectives were now in a position to release a provisional cause of death.

"A post-mortem examination took place at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Sunday, December 17. The interim findings are that he died of blunt force trauma to the abdomen, causing internal injuries.

"Further tests are ongoing before a final cause of death is confirmed," the spokesman added.

Raphael Kennedy, of Arthur Street, Northampton, appeared at Northampton Magistrate's Court yesterday (December 18) charged with the murder of the two-year-old boy.

Kennedy was remanded into custody and will appear at Leicester Crown Court on December 20.

Police and paramedics were called to a property in Arthur Street, Northampton, at 12.45pm on Friday (December 15) following reports of an unresponsive child who later died at Northampton General Hospital.