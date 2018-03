Emergency services have been called to a stretch of motorway in Northamptonshire after two vehicles collided with the central reservation.

Two lanes are closed and there are long queues on the M1 Southbound after the collision near Watford Gap services shortly before 2pm.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue service and traffic officers are currently on the scene.

The A5 southbound through Weedon Bec is also busy as motorists try to avoid the queues on the M1.

Updates to follow.