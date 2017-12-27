BREAKING NEWS: Teenager dies after car hits tree in Northamptonshire on Christmas Day

An 18-year-old man who was involved in a serious collision in Northamptonshire on Christmas Day, has sadly died.

At about 1.45pm on Monday (December 25), a black Ford Fiesta travelling north between Pottersbury and Towcester on the A5, left the carriageway and was in collision with a tree.

The driver, an 18-year-old man, sadly died at the scene, police have now confirmed.

Witnesses to the collision, or anyone with information, should contact the Northamptonshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Team on 101 or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, quoting incident number 216 of 25/12/17.