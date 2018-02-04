BREAKING NEWS: Man charged with murder after the death of a man in Kettering

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in Kettering last month, police have revealed.

Clever Makande, 23, of Brandwood Crescent, Kings Norton, Birmingham, will appear at Northampton Magistrates’ Court tomorrow. (Monday, January 5) charged with the murder of Tairu Jallow in Kettering.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "Detectives would still like to speak to anyone who was in the area of Havelock Street in Kettering between 8.30pm and 9.15pm on Sunday, January 14.

"Police are particularly keen to speak to anyone who saw a silver Audi A4 convertible and a dark blue BMW 1 Series which were believed to be in the area around the time of the offence.

"The investigation continues and a 29-year-old man from Birmingham and a 31-year-old man from Nottingham remain in custody on suspicion of murder."

If you can help, call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.