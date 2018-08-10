BREAKING NEWS: Man charged with GBH after serious attack in Northampton

A 24-year-old man has been charged with grievous bodily harm after an assault in Northampton which left another man in critical condition in hospital, police announced this afternoon.

In a statement released just before 5pm, a spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said the incident happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning (August 8) when police officers were called to reports of a man near Nursery Lane, Northampton, who had been seriously assaulted.

"The 26-year-old was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

"Ryan John Smith, 24, of Dorset Road, Northampton, has been charged with grievous bodily harm in connection with this incident. He will appear at Northampton Magistrates' Court tomorrow morning.

"A 36-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on conditional bail," the spokesman added.

Detectives would still like to speak to anyone with any information about this incident, anyone who witnessed it or anyone who may have seen anything suspicious around the area at the time. If you have information, please call us on 101 or if you’d rather pass us information anonymously, you can do so by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.