BREAKING NEWS: Man arrested on suspicion of the murder of David Brickwood

A 51-year-old man from Northampton has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of David Brickwood.

The man was arrested today (March 7) and is currently in police custody.

Mr Brickwood, 74, sustained 35 injuries during a violent attack at his home in Lindsey Avenue, Abington, Northampton, on September 26, 2015.

He initially survived the attack and was able to call police for help, however, he died a short time later.

Detective Inspector Phil Mills, from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, who is leading the investigation said: “Today’s arrest is a significant step, however, we still need to hear from anyone who has information that might be relevant to the investigation.

“This is a critical time for the inquiry and I would urge anyone who has any information about David’s murder, no matter how insignificant they think it may be, to contact police as soon as possible.

“Someone holds the key to this investigation and it’s really important they do the right thing and come forward to us with what they know.

“Anyone with information about David’s death can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

Six people have previously been arrested during the course of the investigation, but no one has been charged in connection with Mr Brickwood’s death.

Investigators are continuing to appeal for information.