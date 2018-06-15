BREAKING NEWS: Man, 34, stabbed following altercation in Northampton last night

A 34-year-old man was stabbed in Northampton last night (Thursday).

Emergency services were called to the Brookfield Road area of town, near Kingsthorpe Golf Club, at about 9.45pm following reports of an altercation between a person in a car and a person in a private hire vehicle.

A spokesman for Northamptonshire Police said: "A 34-year-old man was found with stab wounds by officers near Randall Road following a search of the area and taken to Northampton General Hospital."

Witnesses, or anyone with information, can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers Anonymously on 0800 555 111.