BREAKING NEWS: Kingsley murder victim named by Northamptonshire Police

Police have released the name of the victim who sadly died on Thursday night following an incident in Brookfield Road and Randall Road in Northampton.

A large-scale investigation is underway, led by Detective Chief Inspector Ally White from the East Midlands Special Operations Unit Major Crime Team, after 34-year-old Daniel Fitzjohn (pictured) was found with stab wounds in Kingsley.

He was taken to Northampton General Hospital and died a short time later.

DCI White said: “Daniel’s family are absolutely devastated about what has happened and our dedicated officers are continuing to support them at this incredibly difficult time.

“We are in the early stages of this investigation and I have a large team of specialist officers working around the clock to identify those involved in Daniel’s death in order to bring them to justice.

“The public’s help is absolutely vital in enabling us to track down whoever is responsible for ending his life and I am appealing for anybody who was in the Brookfield Road and Randall Road areas at around 9.45pm on Thursday, and witnessed anything suspicious, to please contact me.

“I am also asking for help from anybody who was in Fairfield News in Fairfield Road at around 9.40pm and may have witnessed an altercation.

“Finally, if you have private CCTV footage or perhaps a dashboard camera in the area, I’d like to hear from you. Your footage may provide vital information about what happened in the moments before or after Daniel was stabbed.

“Anyone with information is strongly encouraged to call us on 101 or if you would rather remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

At this time no arrests have been made in connection with the investigation.