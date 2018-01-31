BREAKING NEWS: Jobs blow as drinks giant in Northampton reveals it will shut distribution centre

Coca-Cola has today announced they are set to close its Northampton distribution centre in Brackmills Industrial Estate with the loss of 54 jobs.

A spokesman for the company said there was a proposal to close its manufacturing site in Milton Keynes and a separate proposal to close the distribution centre in Northampton, with the loss of nearly 300 jobs.

"We know today's news will be upsetting for our people at these sites, and our immediate priority is to support them throughout the consultation process," the spokesman said.

"We are proud of our long-standing links with both towns and have not made these proposals lightly.

"However, we believe the proposed changes are necessary as they would provide significant productivity improvements and create greater efficiency across our manufacturing and distribution operations in Great Britain.

"If these proposed changes are implemented they could result in the total loss of 288 roles, and the sites would close in 2019.

"At the same time we are proposing to transfer production and warehousing to other GB sites. We expect to create 121 additional roles across our manufacturing and distribution networks, providing potential redeployment opportunities for impacted colleagues."

On the company's website, it states that the centre opened in 1993 and can store more than 24,000 pallets of the company's products.

"It is chiefly the storage location for goods manufactured at our Milton Keynes factory and also holds products from across Britain as well as some imports.

"Northampton distribution is operational 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, receiving inbound loads from our factories and despatching outbound loads to our customers.

"Typically, the site manages 160 vehicle movements every day and this can flex up to over 200 during busy periods. We have enough parking spaces in the yard for over 100 trailers. Every year, we estimate that 1 million pallets pass through the distribution facility.

"Teamwork is critical at Northampton. We use a fleet of fork lift trucks and a range of different types of storage equipment, to make sure our warehousing activities are efficient and safe, the website states.