BREAKING NEWS: Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police announces retirement from force

The Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police will retire from the service in six months' time, it has been announced this morning.

Simon Edens, who took over Northamptonshire Police in July 2015, will have clocked up 37 years of service as a police officer by the time he retires.

In a statement issued this morning, Mr Edens said: “It has been a huge privilege and an honour to serve as Chief Constable for Northamptonshire and to have worked alongside colleagues from across the Force who do so much to protect people from harm every day.

“There have been some significant changes during my time in office here, including the design and launch of a new policing model and a drive to change the overall culture of the Force in areas such as well-being.

“We have also committed to making Wootton Hall our permanent headquarters and opened up a superb new operational facility at Kettering.

“However, I believe the time is now right for me to hand over the reins to a new Chief who will take the Force forward over the next five years.

“I will miss hugely the officers, staff and volunteers who I have had the honour of leading these past three years.”

Mr. Edens said he had been greatly encouraged by the recent HMICFRS report which had confirmed the “building blocks for more effective policing” were now in place in Northamptonshire and he looked forward to working with the Police and Crime Commissioner, Stephen Mold, up until his retirement.

Police and Crime Commissioner Stephen Mold said: “I want to personally pay tribute and say thank you to Simon for all his hard work. He has made a significant impact in his role as Chief Constable, not least in leading the Force in their development of a new policing model.

“He has ensured that the foundations are now in place to better meet the challenging demands required of a modern police force and in turn make Northamptonshire safer.

“His contribution to policing for the past 37 years has been outstanding, and since 2015 he has served Northamptonshire Police and the people of the county with great distinction.

“I want to thank him on behalf of the people of Northamptonshire for his enthusiasm, determination, professionalism, and belief in policing, during unprecedented periods of challenge and change.

“I wish him every success and happiness in his retirement.”

Lyndsay Smith, UNISON Branch Secretary said: “UNISON have thoroughly enjoyed working with Simon since he joined the force.

“We have benefitted from Simon’s open and honest manner and have been able to bring many issues affecting police staff to his attention, which he has taken seriously.

“We wish him the very best in his retirement and thank him for his dedication to police staff in Northants.”

Steve Pace, Chair of Northamptonshire Police Federation, said: “The Federation would like to wish Chief Constable Edens all the very best as he embarks on an exciting new chapter with his pending retirement.

“Simon’s legacy will be his open and ethical management style, which has been highly valued by our members. We have enjoyed working with him and wish him well in the future.”

Mr Edens began his career in 1981 serving as a constable and sergeant with the Royal Ulster Constabulary before moving to Cambridgeshire Constabulary in 1991 where he served for 17 years, rising to the rank of chief superintendent.

In 2008, he became assistant chief constable at West Mercia Police and then deputy chief constable at Leicestershire in 2012.

His final day at work will be October 28.