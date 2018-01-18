BREAKING NEWS: Bomb disposal squad called to Northamptonshire industrial estate

Police are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at a Northamptonshire industrial estate, but police have said they believe no-one is in danger.

Northamptonshire Police arrived at the scene in Tenter Road in Moulton Park industrial estate at 10.13am and the incident is still ongoing.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "We were called at 10.13am - we are currently on scene and we have called Explosive Ordnance Disposal.

"We do not believe people to be in danger."

It is understood that Tenter Road has been shut.