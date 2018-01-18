Search

BREAKING NEWS: Bomb disposal squad called to Northamptonshire industrial estate

Tenter Road has been shut and police are dealing with the situation.
Tenter Road has been shut and police are dealing with the situation.

Police are currently dealing with an ongoing incident at a Northamptonshire industrial estate, but police have said they believe no-one is in danger.

Northamptonshire Police arrived at the scene in Tenter Road in Moulton Park industrial estate at 10.13am and the incident is still ongoing.

A spokeswoman for Northamptonshire Police said: "We were called at 10.13am - we are currently on scene and we have called Explosive Ordnance Disposal.

"We do not believe people to be in danger."

It is understood that Tenter Road has been shut.