Break-ins within days of each other in Northampton neighbourhood could be related say police

Burglars targeted two houses in a Northampton neighbourhood last weekend which police believe were related.

The first break-in happened in Spanslade Road, off Little Billing Way, on April 7 (Saturday) between 12.15pm and 12.40pm, when the offender/s forced entry into the house by smashing a window in the patio door. Gold and jewellery was stolen.

The second incident happened in nearby Hertford Court sometime between midnight on April 7, and 6pm on April 10 (Tuesday), when the offender/s attempted to break into the property but were unable to gain entry.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee McBride, said: “Upon investigation, we believe these two incidents may be linked and are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen any suspicious vehicles or activity in the area around the time of these offences.

“If you have anything you can tell us, no matter how insignificant you think it is, please call 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”