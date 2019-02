Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a burglary in Kettering.

The incident happened between 11.30pm yesterday (Thursday, February 7), and 6am today (Friday, February 8).

Burglars forced entry into a property in Willow Road and stole items from within – the police have not said which items were stolen.

Anyone with any information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.