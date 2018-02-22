Break-in at Kettering bowling alley

The New York Thunderbowl bowling alley in Kettering was broken into this morning.

Offenders are believed to have broken into the former Rock and Bowl in Rockingham Road between 2.45am and 3am on Thursday (February 22).

Officers investigating the incident would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed anyone acting suspiciously in the area or who may have any information about the incident.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.