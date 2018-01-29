Brass Monkeys run raises more than £10,000 for Corby hospice

Lakelands Hospice’s annual Brass Monkeys 10k run was held at Rockingham Speedway yesterday (Sunday), raising more than £10,000.

On a sunny but windy morning, ideal for brass monkeys, many of the runners went on to record some of their best times over the distance.

A record turnout of 660 runners completed four laps of the famous oval before finishing underneath the grandstand for a well-earned drink, goody bag, bespoke brass monkey medal and the obligatory banana.

The event has so far raised a fantastic £10,400 with some sponsor money still to come in and the final figure will be announced on the hospice website later in the week.

Fundraising manager and race organiser Paul Marlow said: “The event was a great success with something for everyone, a fast flat course for the serious runners and a friendly lively atmosphere for the fun runners and children.

“We are also very proud to accommodate the wheelchair race which saw some very fast times this year.

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to all the volunteers who turned out to help make the event run smoothly.

“This year’s event broke all records for number of runners with more than 660 taking part.

“The support and atmosphere as every runner finished was tremendous.

“I would also like to say a special thank you to the event sponsor Aircare Compressor Services who provided the bespoke medals for the event.”

All proceeds raised from the run will go directly to providing specialist palliative care to patients living with cancer, heart failure and other life limiting illnesses at Lakelands Hospice.

The Brass Monkey 10k will also help to raise funds for Lakelands Hospice at Home care service for its patients.