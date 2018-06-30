Brackley murder victim named by police

Police investigating the murder of a man in Brackley on Monday (June 25) have today named him.

He is 23-year-old Augustus (known as Gus) Davies from Brackley.

Gus Davies of Brackley

Chief Superintendent Mick Stamper said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Davies’ family and friends and specialist officers are continuing to support them.

“They are devastated by what has happened and we asked that they be allowed to come to terms with their loss without intrusion at this very difficult time.

“The investigation is continuing and anyone with information that may assist the inquiry is asked to contact the incident room on 101 as soon as possible.”

Gus’s family have issued the following statement: “Gus was taken from his family and friends too soon.

“He had unconditional love for all of us and was very popular and had many friends.

“He was a beautiful boy inside and out and will always be remembered for his cheeky exterior.

“He will be sorely missed and forever in our heart.

“At this sad time we would ask to be allowed to grieve as a family and given some respect.”