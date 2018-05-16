Boys show their support for brain injury charity at Wellingborough’s Waendel Walk

Two youngsters have raised more than £300 for a charity which supports people living with a brain injury.

Jamie Sterling and Luke Grant took part in the Waendel Walk this weekend and their sponsorship will be going to Headway, the charity set up to help and support people affected by brain injury.

Jamie and Luke took part in the Waendel Walk on Sunday

Popi Sterling said: “On Sunday our boys Jamie Sterling and Luke Grant did the 25km Waendal Walk raising money for Headway, the brain injury association.

“25km is a long way for nine and 11-year-old legs, and actually a long way for 41-year-old legs.

“But they nailed it.

“We are super proud of them both for this achievement.

“They encouraged each other, supported each other and didn’t complain once.”

Jamie set up a fundraising page ahead of the event, explaining that he was taking part in the Waendel Walk for his uncle Chrisy.

He wrote: “In 2011 my uncle collapsed and was diagnosed with having a brain aneurysm aged 38.

“His aneurysm was 19mm x 12mm - that’s big, anything over 7mm can and often is fatal.

“He had five-hour emergency surgery and has since had two more emergency operations to prevent it from getting any bigger and rupturing.

“His life has changed completely since that day in April 2011.

“He now suffers from epilepsy and partial seizures amongst other things and is on medication for the rest of his life.

“He is lucky to still be here and we are lucky to have him.”

Jamie and Luke have already raised £335, but if you would like to add to their fundraising for Headway, click here