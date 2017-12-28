Boy who has been missing for two weeks could have travelled to Northampton

A 15-year-old boy who went missing from his home in Wales two weeks ago could be here in Northampton, police believe.

Leroy Hudson was last seen at his home in Wales on Thursday, December 14, and police are becoming increasingly concerned about his whereabouts.

Officers are urging Leroy, who is black, with a slim build and short black hair, to make contact to let them know he is safe and well.

Leroy, or anyone with information as to his whereabouts, are being asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101.