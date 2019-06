A boy was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Wellingborough yesterday (Sunday).

Police were called to the incident at The Embankment at about 1.50pm.

Paramedics were at the scene and the air ambulance was called but the boy was taken to Northampton General Hospital by road ambulance.

A police spokesman was unable to confirm the boy's age.

They added that his injuries were not believed to be serious.