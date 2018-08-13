Boy, 17, threatened with knife in Corby robbery

A teenage boy was threatened with a knife by a robber in Corby.

The incident happened on Saturday, August 11, between 2.35pm and 2.55pm.

A 17-year-old boy was walking along Westcott Way towards the roundabout of Westcott Way and Cottingham Road.

He was approached from behind by a man who threatened him with a knife and demanded his money.

The suspect then made off on foot via the footpath towards Bridgford Place.

The offender is described as a man aged 30-40, about 5ft 9in, of average build, with fair skin and a lot of wrinkles.

He was wearing a light coloured baseball cap, beige zip-up jacket and blue jeans.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.