Boy, 17, charged in connection with Northampton town centre stabbing

A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Northampton town centre, the second arrest linked to the attack.

Following the arrest and charge of Perry Bentley two weeks ago, officers from Northamptonshire Police have been working tirelessly to locate a further suspect.

St Katherine's Gardens was also taped off

On Wednesday (August 22) police arrested the teenager from the Edgbaston area of Birmingham and charged him with committing grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent on August 7, 2018 and a further charge of possession of a bladed article on the same day.

He was also charged with possession of a bladed article yesterday (August 22).

The boy will appear before Northampton Magistrates’ Court today.

Bentley, from Isleworth, Hounslow in London, was arrested by officers investigating an alleged assault in St Katherine’s Gardens, St Katherine’s Street, at about 6.30pm, on Tuesday, August 7, when the victim, a man in his 30s, suffered stab wounds to his body.

The 22-year-old was charged earlier this month with GBH with intent and possession of a bladed weapon in a public place and was remanded in custody after appearing before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on August 11.

He is next due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on September 12.