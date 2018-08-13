Boy, 15, approached on Northampton footpath by man who made 'inappropriate comments'

A man made "inappropriate comments" to a 15-year-old on a footpath in Northampton.

The teenager was walking along the footpath near St James Mill Road East, next to the River Nene and near the railway bridge, when he was approached by a man who asked him for directions to ‘The Rec’.

The man then made what Northamptonshire Police have called "inappropriate comments" towards the boy, who then ran from the area.

"The man is described as white, in his late teens to early 20s, about 6ft with a chubby build, and short mousey-blond hair," said a Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman.

"He was wearing grey shorts and a grey jacket and was carrying a black back-pack. He spoke with a foreign accent."

The incident happened at about 3pm on Thursday, August 9.

Witnesses, or anyone with information, are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.