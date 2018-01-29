Boy, 14, shot in Wellingborough

A 14-year-old boy was shot after being confronted by three men with their faces covered in Wellingborough.

The incident happened at about 6.45pm yesterday (Sunday) when the boy was walking along an alleyway leading into Minerva Way.

He was confronted by three men who threatened him before shooting him with a firearm, believed to be a shotgun.

The three men then left the area and the boy was taken to hospital with injuries.

Detective Inspector James Larkin said: “We have arrested a 21-year-old man in connection with this incident but are appealing to anyone with further information on this assault to come forward.

“We believe three men were involved and they are described as all wearing black with face coverings and black gloves.

“I would encourage anyone with information to call us on 101 or if they wish to remain anonymous, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

“I would like to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident and we do not believe there is a risk to wider members of the public.

“There will be an increased police visibility in and around the area to reassure the community in Wellingborough as we continue to investigate this incident.”