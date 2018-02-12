Boy, 12, assaulted in Kettering

A 12-year-old boy was pushed to the ground after an argument between his friend and a motorist in Kettering.

The boy was riding his bike with friends in the lower car park of Morrisons in Lower Street.

An altercation took place between a motorist and one of the boy’s friends who was also on a bike and refused to move out of the path of the car.

The motorist got out of his car and began shouting at the victim after his friend, who had initially refused to move, had left the scene.

The victim was pushed to the ground by the motorist who then threw his bike to the ground.

The motorist then returned to his car and drove off.

He was white, aged between 50 and 60, of medium build and had scruffy grey, medium length hair.

The incident took place between 1.15pm and 2.15pm on Saturday, January 6. Police have just released details today (February 12).

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.