Boy, 10, pulled off his bike and kicked by man in attempted robbery in Northampton

A 10-year-old boy was pulled off his bike by a man who then kicked him as he lay on the floor and demanded he give him his bicycle.

The attempted robbery happened in Northampton Lane South, Moulton on Friday, January 26, between 4.10pm and 4.30pm.

The boy and his friends were riding their bicycles when a vehicle pulled over near them.

A man got out of the rear passenger seat, pulled the boy off his bicycle and kicked him as he lay on the ground.

The man then demanded that the boy give him his bicycle but was then disturbed by a member of the public. The man got back into the car and drove off in the direction of Moulton Lane.

The offender is described as a white man, 6ft tall, of slim build with muscular arms.

He was aged 25-30, clean shaven and had an Eastern European accent.

He was wearing a grey, Nike hooded top with the hood up, blue jeans and was carrying a black leather bag.

The vehicle is described as a silvery-blue estate with a lot of tools in the back.

There were four men in the vehicle in total and the driver is described as olive-skinned.

Witnesses, or anyone with any information, should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101. Alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.