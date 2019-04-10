Book and music shop to open in Oundle

A new book and music shop is to open later this month in Oundle

Oxfam Books and Music shop's grand opening will be at 11am on Thursday, April 18.

The new shop will open Monday to Saturday 9am to 5pm and is located alongside the existing Oxfam Fashion and Homeware shop in West Street.

Oxfam Oundle's longest serving volunteer of 35 years, Sheila Mills, will be cutting the ribbon at the opening ceremony.

There will be cake and competitions on the day and the shop will be fully stocked with books, vinyl and music CDs generously donated by the local community.

The new shop manager is Stephanie Robinson who is currently receiving enquiries for volunteer vacancies on 01832 274025 or by email at SRobinson3@oxfam.org.uk.

Stephanie has already recruited more than 20 volunteers for the new shop and there are still plenty of very interesting volunteer role vacancies for locals to apply for.

Volunteers who join this welcoming team will be be joining thousands of Oxfam shop volunteers who 'won't live with poverty'.

There are opportunities for volunteers who are interested in taking up training for retail NVQ diplomas while based in the shop if they meet the required criteria.

Oxfam Oundle recruits volunteers from the age of 14 upwards and Oxfam is the largest charity shop provider of Duke of Edinburgh placements.

The shop will also have an online shop operation where volunteers can share their skills or gain new and transferable skills including digital photography and e-commerce operations.

The books section of the shop includes many genres and will also be looking for volunteers who have interests in history, art, travel, academic, fiction and non-fiction to name but a few.

Books and music online research vacancies still exist and Oxfam Oundle will trade everyday each week and will offer flexible volunteer roles from four hours or more.

No experience is required as full induction and training is offered for all roles.