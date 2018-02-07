Boobs and Brass afternoon tea raises money for breast cancer charity

Almost 50 people enjoyed an afternoon tea yesterday (Tuesday) to raise money for charity.

A series of sandwiches and sweet treats were on offer at the Boobs and Brass event, raising more than £700 in the process.

L-R: Keith Betts, wife Margaret, and Sage & Brooke co-owners Ellie Titmuss and Martin Allen. NNL-180602-154911005

All money raised by Boobs and Brass is donated to breast cancer charity Breast Cancer Now.

Band co-founder Margaret Betts, 63, said: “There’s 46 people here and it’s just fantastic.

“We started off our adventure with a small brass concert and only hoped to raise £500 but raised £5,000.

“Now 12 years later we’ve raised a total of £229,000, most of which has gone to breast cancer charities but some of which has also gone to other charities.

“Events like these are great fun and it’s all for a good cause.”

The event was held at Sage & Brooke in Grafton Underwood, with tables decorated with flowers from local florists Florae Foray.

Sage & Brooke co-owner Martin Allen said: “It’s great to put on such a charitable event.

“We do what we can in the village for any charities and we’re trying to create a local where our villagers want to come.”

To donate to Boobs and Brass, click here.