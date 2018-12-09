Bomb squad called to Wellingborough

Wellingborough’s town centre has been taped off after reports of a suspicious package.

A bomb disposal unit is at the scene with roads closed, the Swansgate Shopping Centre evacuated and staff told to go home.

Reports on social media have suggested a package was found in a bin on the corner of Church Street and Cambridge Street, although the force is yet to confirm details of the incident.

Earlier a police spokesman said: “Police are currently dealing with an incident in Wellingborough where there is restricted access to pedestrians and vehicles.

“Members of the public are being asked to avoid the shopping area of the town centre, until further notice.”

Updates to follow.