Bogus gas men attempt distraction burglary in village near Wellingborough

Three men pretending to be from a gas utility company attempted a distraction burglary in Wilby.

The incident happened at about 11pm on Friday, January 26, in Mears Ashby Road.

The men knocked on a door in the area pretending to be from a gas utility company responding to reports of a gas leak.

The victim rightly did not open the door and the three men walked off.

A police spokesman said two of the men were white, aged 35 to 40, and wearing sleeveless hi-vis jackets.

Witnesses or anyone who has any information about this incident should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.