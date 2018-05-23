Blockbuster season of outdoor movies starting at Stanwick Lakes this weekend

Luna Flix outdoor cinema will open its biggest local season yet at its usual venue of the lakeside amphitheatre at Stanwick Lakes.

The movie season includes a wide range of classic movies, headed by this year’s most popular film The Greatest Showman as a sing-along, presented at five venues across the county.

Luna Flix organiser Simon Hopkins said: “This is our fourth year within Northants and we’ve set up more summer shows than ever.

“We’ll return to our regular locations, Kettering’s Boughton House and Stanwick Lakes, visit new venues, Rockingham Castle, near Corby, Kelmarsh Hall and we’ve also partnered with Wicksteed Park for a show in August.

“Between late May and September, we will run over 30 open-air movie nights projecting in HD onto our massive inflatable screen.

“And, should you want to avoid the World Cup there’s a special mini-season of movies in June/July highlighting the feminine side including the classic Dirty Dancing, Priscilla: Queen Of The Desert, Mean Girls and Bette Midler’s Beaches celebrating its 30th anniversary.

“This year though, the demand has been huge for The Greatest Showman Sing-Along, having sold out several shows already, extra screenings have now been set up and it is highly recommended to book soon for this great night out.

“Going to outdoor cinema makes a film night different - Luna Flix make it an invitation to picnic and share the films you love while its the sunset and night sky that makes the experience memorable.”

The shows run regularly at weekends from May 26 until late September, screening the top films recently voted for by the local public, including new comedy titles Bad Moms, Jumanji: Welcome To the Jungle and the return of the classics Pretty Woman, Top Gun, Notting Hill and The Goonies among others.

More films are yet to be selected to complete the season in September so feedback on the Luna Flix Facebook page is always welcome.

Tickets can be bought online only (see booking for prices at each location) with free parking included at all shows.

The screenings each have limited attendance so people are advised to book early to avoid disappointment.

For more details go to www.lunaflix.co.uk.