Witnesses are being sought after a burglary in which a car and jewellery were stolen in Spinney Hill, Northampton.

Between 5.30pm and 11pm on Saturday, February 9, unknown person/s entered a property in Spinney Hill Road.

A black Audi A1 was stolen, along with items including jewellery, Northamptonshire Police today said.

Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.