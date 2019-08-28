Birthday milestone for Raunds great-great grandma

A woman who has lived through both world wars has celebrated her 108th birthday with friends and family at a local care home.

Daisy Bettles, who is estimated to be one of the 100 oldest living people in the UK, was joined by her family, staff and residents for the party at Ashfield House care home.

Born in 1911 - three years before the start of the First World War – Daisy grew up in the nearby village of Ringstead with her two brothers, Ralph and Tom, and her sister Eliza.

She worked for a local clothing factory before meeting butcher George Bettles, who she married in 1939.

Daisy and George later had two children, Janet and June, and she also has four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild.

It was only at the age of 105 that Daisy moved into Ashfield House, where she continues to exhibit her youthful personality with staff and residents.

Julie Burn, manager at Ashfield House, said: “It was lovely to welcome Daisy’s friends and family and celebrate this rare milestone.

“When we asked her what her secret was for long life, she said being tee-total and avoiding smoking helped. That’s not to say she doesn’t like a treat – she continues to enjoy her daily eggs and bacon long into old age.”