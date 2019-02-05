Birmingham man arrested for Kettering murder released without charge

A 22-year-old Birmingham man arrested on suspicion of murder as part of the investigation into the death of a Kettering man has been released without charge.

The man was arrested last Monday (January 28) as part of the Tairu Jallow murder investigation.

Mr Jallow, a 29-year-old Gambian national, died on January 14, 2018, after being stabbed in his home in Havelock Street.

Four men from Birmingham and Nottingham have been charged with his murder and are due to stand trial at Northampton Crown Court from March 18.

Anyone with information which could be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers anonymously.