Bin collections, pool hours, emergency repairs and more all hit by snow in Corby

Missed bins will be collected in Corby - but not until next week.

Wheeled bin collections in the borough have been hit by the heavy snow so the council has announced this afternoon (Friday, March 2) that all residents whose bins haven’t been emptied should leave them kerbside every day from Monday until they are emptied. Side waste will also be collected.

Green waste bins have been suspended next week.

All food waste, brown and black bins that have successfully been emptied this week should be put kerbside on the normal day next week.

With more snow forecast this evening, the authority has shut its one-stop shop early this afternoon so its staff and local residents can get home safely.

The authority has also announced it will close Lodge Park Sports Centre at 9pm and Corby Swimming Pool at 7.30pm.

Bulky waste services will be reviewed next week and re-booked but no new bookings will be taken until the service is running normally. Clinical waste will be collected as normal.

A high volume of emergency repair calls means that vulnerable households are being prioritised.

A spokeswoman said: “As is understandable, we have had an extremely high amount of calls for repair requests for heating systems, far more than is typical even in winter and of course directly related to the sustained exceptionally low temperatures.

“On top of high demand the travel conditions are also making getting around to customers a slow and difficult process.

“Given the forecast we do expect more repair reports over the weekend.

“We have increased our capacity to deal with these emergencies and would advise our council tenants to contact our out of hours number 01536 400088.”

Vulnerable tenants will be provided with alternative heating.

Saturday’s councillor surgery is cancelled. Anyone who was intending to go along should email committee.services@corby.gov.uk

The SHAPE Dance classes at Lodge Park and the Happenin’ session in the Old Village today (Fri) have been cancelled.